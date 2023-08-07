The city of Prior Lake recently closed Ponds Park as it prepares to renovate the beloved playground and ball fields.

According to city officials, Ponds Park is one of the most heavily used parks in the city and is in need of a major update to increase safety and to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Improvements also include realigning the two ballfields to better manage foul balls and to provide a better spectator experience. The new playground is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

