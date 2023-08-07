The city of Prior Lake recently closed Ponds Park as it prepares to renovate the beloved playground and ball fields.
According to city officials, Ponds Park is one of the most heavily used parks in the city and is in need of a major update to increase safety and to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Improvements also include realigning the two ballfields to better manage foul balls and to provide a better spectator experience. The new playground is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.
Project detailsPhase one of the project, which began July 31, involved removing the playground equipment and field amenities, as well as prepping for a new play area, trails, stairs and infields, according to the city’s parks and recreation department.
Starting Aug. 13, crews will begin to lay new concrete on the playground and stairs, add aglime to the infield and prep for backstop concrete. During the week of Aug. 20, crews will install footings, concrete flatwork at fields and trail grading.
During the week of Aug. 27, crews will place topsoil, adjust irrigation and begin the new playground installation. Beginning on Sept. 4, crews will also install new fencing, site furnishings and trail paving and finish landscaping. Lastly, crews will finish seeding and start to wrap up construction Sept. 11 in time to unveil the new playground in October.
The updated playground will also feature accessible surfaces, shaded structures, a zip line and a variety of swings and slides, plus modern climbing equipment, just to name a few attractions, according to new playground renderings.
New ball fieldsWhen it comes to the new baseball fields and surrounding trails, construction will include re-routing the trails to meet ADA standards, removing the existing trail next to the warm up field and building a new trail to the west.
The hillside will feature seating with stones and new trees will be planted along the walk way. The two ball fields will also be relocated to provide more space between the fields and will feature new double batting cages. A new shade structure will also be constructed, according to parks and recreation.
The total cost for the project will be $350,000 for the playground replacement and $1.05 million for the field renovation and other improvements.
The project is being funded by a grant received from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation program for $299,485 and a donation from Prior Lake Athletics for Youth for $185,000.