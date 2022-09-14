Main attractions at Chamber Fest

Participants and residents gather on Main Avenue to check out the attractions at the Prior Lake Chamber Fest 2021.

 Submitted photo

Prior Lake Chamber Fest Strikes Again will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, after the original event — Prior Lake Chamber Fest 2022 — was canceled due to inclement weather earlier in August.

All events will take place on 4810 Dakota St. S.E. (Rod Dehmlow Auto Sales & Service parking lot) from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., according to the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce.

The event, which supports local businesses, will feature a cornhole tournament, inflatables, mini-golf, face painting and a special guest appearance from the sisters of Disney's "Frozen."

The cornhole tournament will begin at 11 a.m. Check in starts at 10 a.m. and is $50 for a two person team. 

Schedule of events:

  • Cornhole tournament - sign up online
  • Inflatables (free) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Putt-Putt (free) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Face painting (free) 12 to 3 p.m.
  • Disney princesses (free) 12 to 2 p.m.

Food will also be available at this year's Chamber Fest event including:

Carbone's

  • Cheese slice of pizza $3
  • Pepperoni or sausage $4
  • Soda $2, water $1

ROCK

  • Hot dog/chips/water $5
  • Mac & Cheese/water $5

Anchored76

  • Cotton candy or popcorn $2
  • XS Energy Drink $3

Tags

Events