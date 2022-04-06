The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community is planning prescribed burns this spring in several locations on SMSC lands. The SMSC conducts prescribed burns on SMSC lands and, upon request and through mutual aid agreements, in neighboring jurisdictions each spring and fall as an effective land management tool.
SMSC locations this spring:
- Shutrop prairie, located southeast of the junction of Eagle Creek Blvd and Mckenna Rd.
- Hoċokata Ti prairie, located west of Tiwahe Circle and Hoċokata Ti.
- Dakotah Parkway prairie, located south of the junction of Dakotah Parkway and Sioux Trail N.W.
- Tewapa prairie, located southeast of the junction of County Rd. 82 and Mniowe Trail.
- Shakopee Memorial Park oak savanna, located north of County Rd. 101.
- Jeurissen prairie, located east of the junction of County Rd. 17 and Marcia Lane.
- Oak savanna, located northeast of the junction of County Rd. 83 and County Rd. 82.
- Mitigation prairie, located northeast of the junction of Dakotah Parkway and Wacipi Dr.
- Dakotah Parkway prairie medians.
Subject to change depending on weather and site conditions
All prescribed burns are designed to meet ecological objectives and are entirely dependent upon weather conditions, such as relative humidity, temperature and wind speed and direction. Exact dates of the burns will be announced on the SMSC’s Twitter account.
The SMSC wildland fire program coordinates with neighboring entities, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and other state and federal agencies to lead and assist with prescribed burns within the region. During prescribed burns, trained burn crew members monitor weather conditions to protect air quality and road visibility to minimize potential impacts to neighboring communities.