The Prior Lake Fire Department will conduct several prescribed burns over the next couple of weeks, the department announced.
Professional burn crews, along with officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, will ignite the controlled burns throughout Scott County, specifically in these three areas: The Wilds Golf Club, Cleary Lake Regional Park, and Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.
People with allergies may want to consider taking greater precautions during this time as the smoke from the burns may impact air quality, the fire department said.