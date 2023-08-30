Downtown Prior Lake will soon have another eye-catching mural for residents and visitors to gaze at as the city’s Arts and Culture Committee recently commissioned an artist to spearhead the project.
Artist Jacqui Rosenbush was chosen to create the mural on the south wall of the 16228 Main Avenue S.E. building, facing County Highway 21. It will be unveiled at the end of September.
Casey McCabe, community development director for the city, said the mural will reflect the community’s identity, which incorporates the downtown scene and beautiful lake views.
“The imagery in the design speaks to the organic and dynamic sense of place that is unique to a lake town and offers an awareness to deepen appreciation of the collaborative relationships that both plants and people have in water quality and flourishing life by the shore,” he said.
The Arts and Culture Committee came up with the idea to have another public art installation downtown to add more color to the heart of the city, McCabe said, and received 13 responses from a range of artists proposing murals, sculptures, poetry, and augmented reality art.
Meet the artist
Rosenbush, who lives in Bloomington, said she is excited for the opportunity to bring more color to people’s lives in Prior Lake and looks forward to starting the project. Rosenbush has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Minnesota and has been a professional artist for the past decade.
“I was so excited to be able to apply for it because I really liked this idea of a community artist, someone who is representing the community,” Rosenbush said. “There also wasn’t necessarily a wall that was specified and there wasn’t any real direction other than bring some art. I was excited by the opportunity being able to explore what that could look like in this unique context and a lot of my work is connected to water quality so I was excited that it was a strong component for the city.”
Rosenbush has a multitude of mural designs under her belt and her work can be viewed in several communities throughout the Twin Cities.
“As far as my own designs and co-designs, I’ve done about 10,” she said. “I’ve also been a part of fabricating at least 35 helping other artists install their murals.”
According to McCabe, there are currently four exterior wall murals in Prior Lake. Others include ones on the Carlson Ace Hardware building along Main Avenue, the north wall of the Nuvera building facing County Highway 21 and the south wall of the Nuvera building along Colorado Street.”
The project will begin Sept. 15 and Rosenbush will involve the community in preparing the large mural.
She explained the process and said she will complete the design in her studio before installing it on the wall space.
“It will be a really simple paint by number system where people will be able to choose a paint color that is assigned a number and they just find that number in the canvas to fill in the space sort of like a big coloring book,” Rosenbush said. “That will lay down the base layer of color which is called an underpainting and I will take that to my studio and finish it with an overpainting on the complimentary color.”
McCabe said the project is important to the city because the Arts and Culture Committee was created to bring more art to the community.
“Aside from the social and cultural benefits, public art can also contribute to the local economy by creating a welcoming environment which will benefit existing — and help attract new — service providers, retailers, and restaurants,” he said.