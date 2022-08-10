The Prior lake Association and Prior Lake Savage Optimists hosted their annual Family Fishing Event on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Charlie’s on Prior.
The organizations thanked Prior Lake Bait & Tackle, Fleet Farm and Charlie’s on Prior for their support in making the event a fun outing.
This year’s trophy winners were:
- Sunfish: 1st place went to Mila Arechigo, 2nd place to Ruby Archigo and 3rd place to Parker Frenzel.
- Crappie with only two entries received: 1st place went to Phi Lieu and 2nd place to Bao Lieu.
- Bass: 1st place went to Leo Lyrenmann, 2nd place to Bennet Hanson and 3rd place to Ryan Groth.
- For Northern with only two entries: 1st place went to Jarett Anderson and 2nd place to Benji Lyrenmann.
- Finally, for the open class, also with two entries: 1st place went to Benji Lyrenmann and 2nd place to Ruby Arechigo, both with Bullheads.
- No Walleye were weighed in.