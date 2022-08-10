Family Fishing Day

Winners stand with their trophies from the Prior Lake Association’s 22nd annual Family Fishing Event on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Charlie’s on Prior.

 Photo courtesy of Prior Lake Association

The Prior lake Association and Prior Lake Savage Optimists hosted their annual Family Fishing Event on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Charlie’s on Prior.

The organizations thanked Prior Lake Bait & Tackle, Fleet Farm and Charlie’s on Prior for their support in making the event a fun outing.

This year’s trophy winners were:

  • Sunfish: 1st place went to Mila Arechigo, 2nd place to Ruby Archigo and 3rd place to Parker Frenzel.
  • Crappie with only two entries received: 1st place went to Phi Lieu and 2nd place to Bao Lieu.
  • Bass: 1st place went to Leo Lyrenmann, 2nd place to Bennet Hanson and 3rd place to Ryan Groth.
  • For Northern with only two entries: 1st place went to Jarett Anderson and 2nd place to Benji Lyrenmann.
  • Finally, for the open class, also with two entries: 1st place went to Benji Lyrenmann and 2nd place to Ruby Arechigo, both with Bullheads.
  • No Walleye were weighed in.

