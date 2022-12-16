Two Prior Lake boys are exemplifying what the true meaning of Christmas is as they collect food donations throughout the holiday season for local food shelves.
The brothers Rasmusson, Blake, 10, and Logan, 7, and their family have been in the spirit of giving for the past five years. During the holiday season, the Rasmussons set up an elaborate Christmas display at their home and invite family and friends to enjoy in festive activities such as crafts, drinking hot cocoa and even having cookies with Santa.
“We have always done a large Christmas display. As the boys got older, they were more and more involved in helping decorate,” said Dawne Rasmusson, the boys’ mother. “We started about five years ago doing a ‘lighting of the lights’ celebration to do crafts, have hot chocolate and cookies, and then Santa would make an appearance. We thought it would be a good idea to collect (for) Toys for Tots during the event to give back.”
Dawne said two years ago her family decided to start collecting donations to the food shelf as part of their tradition to give even more back to the community.
“Two years ago, we decided to switch to food shelf donations as we felt this one was easier to collect, and there was a huge need,” Dawne said. “We also decided why not put a donation box out to see if we could collect more donations from the community, which was successful. The boys go out each night to check the box to see what else they collected, and of course have to beat previous years.”
The boys’ goal this year is to collect 1,000 pounds, which is 200 pounds more than last year. The donations will be given to the CAP Agency in Scott County. According to Dawne, the CAP Agency is seeking anything from canned goods, pasta and Hamburger Helper.
Dawne said her sons look forward to setting up their holiday display every year to prepare to collect donations from the community.
“They beg to start as soon as Halloween is over. They play a huge part of the display from taking everything out of the attic, to testing each of the decorations, to uncovering the snow after it snows, to taking it down after Christmas,” Dawne said. “Blake also knows what to do when we trip a breaker. The display is multipurpose and brings just as much joy to us as it does the community.
Dawne added that her sons love to watch people drive by in awe of their holiday display.
“They love to watch as people drive by and get extra excited when they see food in the donation box,” she said. “It’s great to be able to teach them the importance of giving back to the community.”
To donate food, visit the donation box located near the Rasmusson’s mailbox at 5913 Miller’s Circle SE in Prior Lake.