Prior Lake Chamber Fest Strikes Again will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, after the original event — Prior Lake Chamber Fest 2022 — was canceled due to inclement weather earlier in August.
All events will take place on 4810 Dakota St. S.E. (Rod Dehmlow Auto Sales & Service parking lot) from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., according to the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The event, which supports local businesses, will feature a cornhole tournament, inflatables, mini-golf, face painting and a special guest appearance from the sisters of Disney's "Frozen."
The cornhole tournament will begin at 11 a.m. Check in starts at 10 a.m. and is $50 for a two person team.
Schedule of events:
- Cornhole tournament - sign up online
- Inflatables (free) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Putt-Putt (free) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Face painting (free) 12 to 3 p.m.
- Disney princesses (free) 12 to 2 p.m.
Food will also be available at this year's Chamber Fest event including:
Carbone's
- Cheese slice of pizza $3
- Pepperoni or sausage $4
- Soda $2, water $1
ROCK
- Hot dog/chips/water $5
- Mac & Cheese/water $5
Anchored76
- Cotton candy or popcorn $2
- XS Energy Drink $3