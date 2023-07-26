The Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce is preparing to promote local businesses Aug. 11-12 during its annual event, which now has a new name: Prior Lake Days.
The event, formerly known as Lakefront Days, changed its name last year to Chamber Fest but then decided to change it again.
“The beginning of this year we decided that Chamber Fest was too generic and it didn’t list our name so then my chamber board decided it would look at different names and they voted on it several times,” said Sandi Fleck, president of the chamber. “One name came in with top numbers and it was Prior Lake Days.”
Fleck said she hopes the name change will be more attractive to residents and visitors. “I think our residents have kind of called it Prior Lake Days instead of using Lakefront Days so we decided to just to go with it,” she said. “It flows really well.”
Name aside, the event has been showcasing small businesses since 1970.
Wine and beer tasting
Prior Lake Days kicks off Friday, Aug. 11, with the Viking Liquor Barrel Business Expo and Wine Tasting.
Fleck said the wine and beer tasting will be held downtown and Main Street will be closed off so attendees can enjoy the vendors.
“Everyone there must be 21 and older with a valid ID,” she said. “We don’t allow any strollers or baby carriers. There are two entrances on either side of Main Avenue to visit all the different distributors.”
Tickets are $25 per person or $30 at the door. Entrances will be on Main Avenue and Dakota Street or Main and Hastings Avenues. Brick oven pizza will be served along with food from Nautical Bowls and Sambusa Samosa.
Advance tickets may be purchased online or at the Prior Lake Chamber office, 4785 Dakota St. SE. There will be no refunds.
Family friendlyFleck said the Saturday, Aug. 12, event will be family friendly. Activities include a cornhole tournament sponsored by XL Outdoor Living, a balloonist, inflatables, mini golf and face painting. Princesses will be on site to take photos with families.
The event will also feature a stage sponsored by Morgan Family Dental. Live entertainment will be provided by Kidsdance and Midbros Music and will also feature a Mini Pow Wow in full regalia by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.
Saturday’s event will also feature a popular medallion hunt sponsored by The Little Market That Could. The clues first appeared July 19 and more will appear July 31, Aug. 3, Aug. 6, Aug. 9 and Aug. 12 — all at 8 a.m. on the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and The Little Market That Could’s Facebook page.
Fleck said she looks forward to seeing the community come together to support local businesses and encourages everyone to come and check out the fun event.
“I enjoy seeing neighbors come out and kids just enjoying each other and the community checking out our local businesses and finding out what’s out there continuing to support each other,” Fleck said.
She added: “This event is important to the community to be together to support each other. It takes volunteers to do all this and it takes our businesses to be a part of it and it takes the whole city to get together to work and play together.”
For more information visit www.priorlakechamber.com/chamber-fest/ or call the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce at 952-440-1000.