The Prior Lake City Council on Oct. 3 approved a request to replat five lots into three for a proposed City Hall Plaza that will include housing, restaurant and retail space on the 4600 block of Dakota St. S.E.
In May, the council approved a preliminary planned unit development requested by The Beard Group — a metro-area developer that proposed the mixed-use development. The complex, which consists approximately of 2.7 acres, is to be located between City Hall and Lakefront Plaza.
Casey McCabe, Prior Lake's community development director, said the latest proposal is for City Hall, which currently occupies two lots, to be combined into one lot.
Through the platting process, the lot lines would be realigned with the two city hall lots combined into one. One hundred feet of the property north of the lots owned by the Economic Development Authority would be added to the two newly created residential lots.
According to city documents, the realignment is in conformance with the preliminary PUD plan that was approved by the City Council on May 2 and does not increase the land area that was considered as part of the preliminary PUD plan review.
"There will be two existing homes that would each be located on their own individual lot, one being 70 feet wide and the other would be 75 feet wide," McCabe said. "None of the proposed lot changes would increase the land area that was previously considered as part of the preliminary PUD plan."
McCabe said the proposed development plan includes tree removals, trails, grading, architectural building design, parking, etc., which were reviewed by the planning commission through the preliminary PUD process at an April 11 meeting and approved by city council in May.
In addition, McCabe said several steps must be followed before any development would take place on those lots. He said the EDA would need to hold a public hearing to consider the sale of property.
A redevelopment Tax Increment Finance District meeting is slated for Nov. 7 and the City Council must meet to consider approval of a final plat and PUD, McCabe said.
McCabe also said the planning commission reviewed the preliminary plat during its Sept. 26 meeting and recommended the City Council approve the plat with the following two conditions:
- A developer would obtain a grading permit from the City Engineering Department prior to any grading or tree removal on the site.
- The developer would be required to obtain permits from other state or local agencies as applicable.
After councilors approved the City Hall Plaza preliminary plat subject to the listed conditions, the developer is to submit an application for a final plat within 12 months.