The Prior Lake City Council unanimously approved a final plat and preliminary development plan for Spring Lake Ridge at its latest meeting Monday, June 6.
Spring Lake Ridge will be a 99-lot, low-density residential subdivision south of 170th Street, east of Marschall Road (County Highway 17). The approval of the development will allow for the construction of 60 of the planned 99 residential lots as part of the city's tax base.
City planner Jeff Matzke reminded council members that the project was approved two years ago but was put on hold due to the COVID pandemic.
"It's not a new item but it's an item that hasn't been brought to your attention for two years," he said. "Generally, these plats move a little more quickly. But due to the pandemic it kind of slowed some of the projects this one included."
Matzke said the new developer, DR Horton Inc., is proposing to develop the property in two phases with the construction of the first phase of 60 lots up for consideration for approval. He also said the property owner has agreed to sell the land to DR Horton Inc.
According to city documents, the benefits of the planned unit development approved by the council include the following:
- Dedication of public open space along the shoreline of Spring Lake, eliminating the future existence of private docks along Spring Lake except for one single family residential lot.
- Dedication of public open space within the central wetland areas, which are utilized for snowmobile trails from Spring Lake to the Highway 17 corridor.
- Dedication of one acre of additional right-of-way along Highway 17.
- Installation of public trails and sidewalks along Springview Drive, the existing Sunset Avenue, and trail connection through the city wetland complex property to Highway 12 and extending to the Highway 17 corridor.
- Installation of snowmobile crossing improvements.
- Escrow of funds to complete a future public street seal coating.
During the meeting, councilor Kevin Burkart asked questions pertaining to the accessibility of sidewalks that were brought up by other councilors and members of the community two years ago.
Matzke said the city and developer are exploring the viability of constructing a sidewalk on the east side of Sunset Avenue, north of the new intersection with Springview Drive. A condition of approval has been added to the PUD resolution that would require the developer to install a sidewalk, if easements can be acquired from Sunset Avenue property owners.