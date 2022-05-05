The Prior Lake City Council on May 2 unanimously approved a preliminary development plan for an apartment project in the city’s downtown that includes exceptions to zoning regulations.
The five-story proposed apartment complex would include 97 market-rate rental units. The building would also feature a 2,600-square-foot street-front restaurant, a rooftop deck for restaurant customers, a separate rooftop deck for tenants, and 169 parking stalls, 134 of which would be underground.
The complex, requested by the real estate developer Beard Group, Inc., would be built between city hall and Lakefront Plaza.
The plan has drawn criticism from residents concerned about the size of the complex, increased traffic and parking and the number of trees that would need to be removed.
Casey McCabe, Prior Lake’s community development director, told councilors that the so-called Planned Unit Development request was related to building height, maximum setbacks and building materials.
According to the proposal, city code identifies the maximum downtown standard building height as 55 ft. The height of the proposed building would be 57.5 ft. Maximum setbacks for the front and side of buildings in the city are 10 feet; the developer is requesting a 19.6-foot setback for the front and a 12-foot setback for the side.
The developer is also asking for an exception for minimum principal materials, requesting between 41% and 49%. City requirements are set at 80% for the front and 60% for the sides and rear of buildings.
The plan also entails reconstructing a trail that runs through Gateway Park and replacing 39 trees. Park planning would be coordinated with city staff, the Prior Lake Rotary — which has historically maintained the park — and residents of the adjacent Lakefront Plaza building. Park planning is anticipated to be completed prior to submittal of the final PUD application.
“We’re bringing this project forward because we feel, as staff, that it meets the goal of desirable and sustainable development in the city’s 2040 Vision and Strategic Plan,” McCabe said.
The 2040 Vision and Strategic Plan includes exploring ways to encourage downtown as a vibrant destination and encourage development and preservation of quality life-cycle residential housing options.
Councilor Kevin Burkart said if the council denied the request it would have to carefully consider what other product will take its place. He said he was in favor of proposal.
“This proposal is Class A premium market-rate rentals and we don’t have that kind of product in our city right now,” Burkart said. “To me, this is as good as it gets. The land has been zoned for this, waiting for this opportunity for years. My concern is, we would put a message out to the marketplace that we said no to Class A market-rate rentals. That would be impactful to other builders and developers.”