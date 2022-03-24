After a public hearing March 21, the Prior Lake City Council voted unanimously to award a construction contract to Ryan Contracting Co. for a downtown reconstruction project.
The project includes the south area of the downtown between County Road 21 and Pleasant Street S.E., from Highway 13 to Duluth Avenue S.E. It is expected to cost $5.7 million.
Plans include the replacement of utilities and street reconstruction, including enhanced landscape and streetscape elements consistent with the work that has been done to the north of County Road 21.
City Manager Jason Wedel has said that watermains in the south side of downtown that were installed under the streets in the 1930s are deteriorating, causing watermain breaks issues with the pipes. He also said the project will also include landscaping elements like upgraded sidewalks, street lighting and some of the things that are similar in the north side of the downtown.
During the meeting, Andy Brotzler, the public works director and city engineer, said the city has spent the last year working on the final design with its project partner and consultant, as well as the property owners, through open houses, public engagement opportunities and individual property meetings.
Invitations for the next pre-construction neighborhood meeting will be sent in early April.
Broztler said construction could begin early this spring with completion by the end of the summer. In addition, the project includes both single-family residential properties and commercial properties.
According to city documents, the city received nine bids. Ryan Contracting Co., of Elko New Market, submitted the lowest bid in the amount of $4.3 million. An alternate bid in the amount of $394,308 was received for sewer lining and is not recommended to be included with the project at this time. The low-base bid was less than the updated engineer’s estimate of $4.4 million.
Councilman Kevin Burkart said the cost was the most reasonable for a project that he has seen in six years.
“This appears to me, to be a very smooth project, and I think a lot of that gratitude goes to the staff because they do really well at pulling resources wherever they’re available,” Burkart said. “Financially, this is a very good time to do this. I’m in favor of this project and it’s been very well managed at this point. And I’m sure it will be executed the same.”
For more information on the Downtown South Reconstruction Project and to sign up for project updates, visit PLDowntownSouth.com