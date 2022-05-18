The Prior Lake City Council reviewed a concept plan for another proposed apartment complex at its latest meeting May 16. No formal action was required.
The complex — to be called Gallery Apartments — would be built at the intersection of West Avenue and County Highway 21.
The applicant, Andrew Chase of Chase Real Estate, presented the plan. He said the building would be a four-story, 27,000-square-foot structure with a flat roof and 97 upscale market-rate apartment units. It would also include 165 parking stalls, of which 83 would be surface stalls and 82 would be garage stalls. The total site area would be 2.42 acres.
Earlier this month, the city council unanimously approved a preliminary development plan for an apartment project downtown. That five-story complex would include 97 market-rate rental units and a restaurant and would be built between city hall and Lakefront Plaza.
Casey McCabe, the city’s community development director, said a concept plan review allows councilors to provide formal, non-binding feedback about the project to the applicant.
“Concept plan review comments generally include high-level discussion around density, parking, access, traffic impact to surrounding roadways and intersection and if additional work may be needed to those infrastructure improvement as a result of development,” McCabe said.
Chase said the proposed Gallery Apartments would incorporate Prior Lake with a craftsman type look that fits with the style of the city. “It’s architecture that fits the downtown and nautical theme inspired by Charlie’s on Prior and Lakeside Family Eye Care,” said Chase.
Councilor Kevin Burkart said the apartment could be a very attractive gateway into the community in the downtown area coming from the west. However, he said he had some concerns with traffic flow at the intersection of County Highway 21 and West Avenue.
“To me, it’s a positive project for our community. We know there’s a chronic shortage of housing and we’re going to continue to see that, particularly in Class-A market-rate projects like this,” Burkart said. “I do have concern for the intersection of 21 and West Avenue.”
Councilor Zach Braid also expressed his concerns with traffic flow at the intersection and said that, at this time, he does not support the project.
“I’m struggling with this project. There’s no commercial aspect to it; it’s just an apartment complex,” Braid said. “I feel just by it’s proximity and location that there needs to be some type of commercial to it. I would need to see a traffic study first but I would not support it right now.”
According to city documents, all access to the Gallery Apartments would be off of West Avenue S.E.
Existing curb cut serving a duplex on Racine Street would be moved slightly north to align with a future drive aisle. An additional curb cut is proposed 45 feet north to provide a drive lane to the underground parking. The lower parking would require some retaining wall, making the second curb cut necessary to work with grading, according to the documents.
The owner of the neighboring duplex is in support of the proposed project, according to the developer.
A planning commission meeting about the Gallery Apartments will take place June 13, likely followed by more discussion at the next city council meeting July 18.