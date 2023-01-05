Kimberly Churchill and Victor Lake were sworn in as Prior Lake’s newest city councilmembers at the Wednesday, Jan. 4, city council meeting.
Lake moved to Prior Lake five years ago, where he lives with his wife and two children. He ran unopposed for councilmember Annette Thompson’s seat, who retired after serving eight years.
Churchill, a social worker, has resided in Prior Lake for nearly 20 years. She also ran unopposed, and this is her second term. Churchill was elected in 2020 during a special election to fill the vacant seat left behind by councilmember Warren Erickson.
Churchill and Lake were elected to serve four-year terms.