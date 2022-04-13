A drive-thru senior luncheon is taking place at Prior Lake VFW May 2.
The luncheon will be located at the VFW’s parking lot from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
This event is open to Prior Lake senior citizens. To reserve up to four lunches, people must call the chamber office at 952-440-1000 beginning Monday, April 18, at 9 a.m.
There are 250 lunches available for the day. Lunch will be served in takeout containers and can be picked up at the drive through. People can also take their food inside to eat at the VFW.
The luncheon is sponsored by the Prior Lake Chamber, Prior Lake VFW and other local event sponsors.