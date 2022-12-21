Over the past several weeks, fifth-graders from all seven elementary schools in the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District had the opportunity to spend a week at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minnesota.
Due to the pandemic, this was the first time in three years that the PLSAS fifth-graders were able to go on this trip. Students spent much of their days immersed in outdoor learning which also included hiking, rock climbing, completing a ropes course and spending time with their peers and chaperones.
This trip is always one that students talk about for years to come and is often times one of their favorite memories from elementary school.