The Prior Lake Fire Department responded to two fire-related incidents on the same street May 1 but later determined that they were not connected, the department said.
Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of The Buckingham Companies around 3 p.m. and then responded to a smoke alarm at the Nuvera building down the street around 9 p.m. A cause of the car fire was not given, but the department said the smoke alarm was caused by a malfunctioning smoke detector.
The incidents were not considered to be suspicious, the fire department said.