Friends of the Prior Lake Library plans to hold pop-up used book sales to raise money for the group and library events on Aug. 5 and Aug. 19 in front of the library.
The group will also have a larger used book sale on Sept. 23 in the Prior Lake Library conference room. Details regarding that book sale will be announced soon.
According to the Scott County Library, each library in the system has a Friends of the Library group that supports its local library through fundraising and advocacy. Funds are often used to support unique collection items and programs.
Some past projects the group has helped to fund include author visits, programs, library artwork and the Smart Play Spot at the Shakopee Library. Book sales are held at each library and are open to the the public.
Linda Schaefer, president of the Prior Lake Friends of the Library, is a self-proclaimed book worm who has been a member of the nonprofit for six years. As a retired special education teacher, Schaefer said she feels at ease when surrounded by books.
“I was a reading teacher (in Shakopee) and so I’m very interested in reading and helping kids read and just making sure books are available to as many people as possible,” she said.
Organization history
Schaefer said Friends of the Prior Lake Library dates to the 1960s or 70s. She said the pop-up used book sales started last year.
“We thought that we would like to supplement our big book sale, which we have about three times a year inside the library, to maybe doing something coinciding with the Prior Lake Farmers Market, but we’re not a part of the farmers market at all,” Schaefer said. “We got ourselves one of those canopies and some tables and the library is the one who takes the donations from the community and sorts and box them. Those are the ones we use for our book sale.”
Schaefer said having pop-up used book sales during the farmers market was a great idea for reaching more community members.
“We thought maybe we should have a little pop-up book sale in the morning when the farmer’s market was going on so we got ourselves organized and started doing that last year in the summer,” Schaefer said. “I think we did it five times last summer and we’re kind of on track of doing that again this year.”
Sale goals
Schaefer also said the nonprofit’s goal is to support the library in whatever ways it can.
“We are a 501c3 nonprofit and we support the library by helping them buy things and acquire things that are not paid for by the county. We’re part of the Scott County Library system,” Schaefer said. “The county supports and allocate money to pay wages and they try to be fair so that each library gets the same amount of money to spend on the library. Sometimes they need other things, that’s when they give us a requisition and we look it over and support them that way.”
The group has supported the library in several ways, such as by providing snacks and materials for the summer reading program, providing prizes for the adult winter reading program and buying an alphabet rug for early literacy classes, among other things.
“We also bought some book carts for the library that are different than the ones they already have,” Schaefer said. “They use those for displays and we have our own mini-book sale on a cart in the library all the time so people can take them and put a donation in the box. That’s been going really well, too; that’s our ongoing sale.”
In addition, Schaefer said the group also plans to buy the library a laminator and organize a local author meet-and-greet.
“We supported a student who made a big table for Legos and we bought the Legos for it, so there’s a Lego table in the library that kids can play with,” she added.
Schafer encourages book lovers of all ages to join the group, which has 33 members. “It’s a group for people who get excited about books and it’s fun to talk to people about books they like,” she said. “It’s fun for all of us to do that.”
For more information on the Prior Lake Friends of the Library and how to join, visit www.scottcountymn.gov/941/Friends-of-the-Library or Friends of the Prior Lake Library on Facebook.