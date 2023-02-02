The Prior Lake Chapter of the Junior Optimist Club announced that it will host a career fair at Prior Lake High School March 23, 2023.
Local businesses are asked to participate in this opportunity to tap into this group of highly motivated future professionals who are hoping to learn more about real-world jobs.
Led by JOC student members Cassidy Manor and Mia Ngo, the JOC Career Fair looks to feature professionals from many different occupations, including engineering, realty, medical fields, the trades and many more.
The goal is to expose high school students to opportunities early in their high school years and provide access to talk to local professionals in a nonintimidating environment.
JOC advisor Dan Steger said high school students need to navigate two complex decisions at the same time: Where and what should I study, and what career really interests me?
“College fairs and most career fairs deal with one question or the other, but not both,” Steger said. “We’re hoping that local folks who love their career will come talk to kids about what they do, and the educational steps needed to get there.”
Ngo said the career fair is a great way to help her fellow peers decide on a future career.
“For students who have not yet decided what they want to pursue outside of high school, or even for those who have decided, a career fair is a fantastic way to help them become career ready,” Ngo said. “With so many careers represented in one place, it makes it easy to see what interests them.”