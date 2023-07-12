In an effort to conserve more water, Prior Lake, along with other cities throughout the state, have implemented summer watering restrictions.
Christina Watson, public works coordinator, said the purpose of having water restrictions is to not only promote water conservation but to help ensure there's adequate supplies of drinking water and and enough water for emergency drought situations.
"The purpose is to distribute the demand on the water distribution system more evenly so that the maximum capacity of the system is not exceeded, and also to help promote water conservation," Watson said.
Watson also said Prior Lake residents use up to 6 million gallons of water a day during the summer season.
On average, Prior Lake consumes about 800 million gallons of water each year. In the winter, water demand is about 1.5 million gallons per day. In the summer, demand can reach up to 7 million gallons per day due to excessive irrigation.
"The maximum peak day demand so far this year was 6.25 million gallons on June 23, compared to a typical winter day average of 1.5 million gallons," Watson said.
According to the city, all irrigation and nonessential use of the municipal water supply system is restricted to odd/even days before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. daily, May 1 to Oct. 1. Nonessential use of municipal water supply includes watering lawns, washing cars, and other outdoor activities.
Single-family homes with addresses ending in an even number may water lawns before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. only on even numbered days. Single-family homes with addresses ending in an odd number may water lawns before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. only on odd numbered days, according to the city.
"Multi-family properties and homeowner associations are restricted to every other day based on their location in the city," added Watson.
Also according to the city, hand watering of gardens, flower pots and hanging baskets, as well as car washing and general use of power washers are always exempt from the odd/even and time-of-day watering restrictions (no permit required). Exceptions are made for new landscaping and new seed/sod within the first thirty 30 days of placement, as well as for pumping from the lake or a private well. To qualify for an exception, you must fill out a sprinkling permit form.
Watson said municipal water customers who violate this ordinance are subject to warnings and increased fines.
"The first offense is a warning, usually via door hanger with date/time of the violation," Watson said. "Second offense is $50 added to water bill. Third offense is $100 added to water bill and the fine doubles for each subsequent offense for the same property owner within the same calendar year."
The city also stated that residents are now required to have rain sensors on all newly installed sprinkler systems in Prior Lake per Minnesota statute. A rain sensor detects when it's raining and shuts off the sprinkler system. It's estimated that a rain sensor will save at least 1,225 gallons of irrigation water per household on every rainy day.