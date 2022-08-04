State Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced his resignation Aug. 2 from his seat that represents parts of Scott County.
Albright had previously said he wouldn’t seek a sixth term this fall but announced he’s vacating the seat five months before his term expires at the beginning of the year. Albright, first elected in 2012, is pursing other career opportunities that he declined to detail.
Albright, the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee, was appointed speaker pro tempore during the 2017-2018 legislative session.
"I have been blessed to have served the people of Scott County over the last 10 years," Albright told the American. "I walk away with amazing memories and hopefully some accomplishments that will be recognized by those when they think of my time serving them in the Legislature."
The announcement came just days after Albright faced criticism over anti-abortion comments he made during an interview on "Wrong About Everything," a Minnesota politics podcast. In that interview, Albright said he opposed abortion even in the case of rape or incest.
When asked if he resigned because of pressure after those comments, Albright said the two were not connected. "It's a time in my life that I chose and of my own timing to resign and it was absolutely nothing to do with the comments that I made a couple weeks ago."
Because of the timing of Albright’s resignation, which will become effective Friday, a special election for his seat will not be triggered. The boundaries of the district — and every other state legislative district — have been redrawn for the November general election following the once-a-decade census.
