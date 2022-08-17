The Prior Lake Lions Community Service Project, in partnership with the nonprofit group Smoke Signals and the Club Prior adult center, will be recycling clean and dry plastic.
The club will weigh the plastic and deliver it to its community partner, Cub of Savage. When the club reaches 500 pounds, it will receive a bench for the community.
Items that can be recycled are:
- Grocery bags
- Bread bags
- Bubble wrap
- Dry cleaning bags
- Newspaper sleeves
- Ice bags
- plastic shipping envelopes
- Ziploc and other re-closable storage bags
- Cereal bags
- Case overwrap
- Salt bags
- Pallet wrap and stretch film
- Wood pallet bags
- Produce bags
Drop off locations are any Prior Lake Lion event, meeting, gathering or office doorway. Club Prior is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Items can also be dropped off on Thursdays during September from 4-7 p.m. at the Little Market That Could, 16907 Highway 13 South.
For more information call Prior Lake Lions at 952-447-7277 or email pllions@nuveramail.net