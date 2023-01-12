The Prior Lake Lions Club wrapped up its community service for 2022 by serving over 200 seniors in its Prior Lake Seniors Dinner Drive Thru event held at the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 on Dec. 12.
Char Beerling, PLLC member and event chairperson, said a delicious turkey dinner — including dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and a roll — was prepared by the Prior Lake VFW and boxed to go by club members.
“We’ve always had a senior luncheon and it was always usually inside for years, Beerling said. “But then we had the pandemic and we did the drive-thru. This year things were still a little iffy because we plan it in September and the VFW still wanted to do the drive-thru again.”
Beerling said the event was a group effort between the Lions Club and the VFW to prepare and serve all the meals.
The event also collected many pounds of nonperishable food for the local food shelf.
“We had two tables set up like an assembly line and we packed all the boxes and we had people outside collecting the tickets,” Beerling said.
According to Lions Club International, Lions Clubs International was founded in Evansville, Indiana, on Oct. 24, 1916, by William Perry Woods. It subsequently evolved as an international service organization under the guidance and supervision of its secretary, Melvin Jones. The club’s mission is to empower volunteers and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, and encourage peace and international understanding.
The Prior Lake Lions Club was chartered in 1946 by the International Association of Lions Club.
Beerling, who is 83, just earned her 40 year pin for her involvement in the club and encourages anyone who is interested in volunteering and serving their community to join.
The Prior Lake Lions Club meets twice each month on the first Tuesday for business purposes and the third Thursday for dinner and socializing. The business meetings are held at Fong’s Restaurant in Prior Lake at 7 p.m. The dinner meetings are held at McKenna Crossing with social starting at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend any meeting.
For more information contact any club member about membership in the Prior Lake Lions Club or email pllions@nuveramail.net or visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/priorlakemn/index.php