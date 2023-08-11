A Prior Lake man has been found guilty in U.S. District Court of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and other charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Nathan John Walz, 35, a member of the Minneapolis Bloods street gang, was also found guilty of possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
His three-day trial was held before Senior Judge Richard Nelson. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Nov. 1, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers with the Minneapolis Police Department were dispatched to the Lowry Hill neighborhood after receiving a report of a “slumper” in a car.
Officers approached the car and identified the individual slumped over in the driver’s seat as Walz. Officers observed a handgun on the center console of the car and took Walz into custody, the release said. Officers also recovered 28 grams of methamphetamine and a variety of other drugs from the vehicle, as well as a digital scale and plastic baggies.
Because Walz has prior felony convictions, he is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.