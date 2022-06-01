A former Scott County sheriff's deputy died in an all-terrain vehicle crash near the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club on April 10, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Dennis "Denny" Martin Keating, 76, of Prior Lake, was partially ejected from the vehicle, which he was driving near the Prior Lake club. Emergency personnel performed lifesaving aid on Keating until he was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee, where he died, the sheriff's office said May 31.
According to the sheriff's office, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a report at 12:32 p.m. of a single-vehicle ATV crash that occurred near the 2900 block of 220th St. East (County Road 8) in Spring Lake Township.
An investigation indicated the crash happened when the 2014 Polaris Ranger XP ATV, which was westbound, struck an embankment. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that alcohol and drugs were not a factor, according to the sheriff's office.