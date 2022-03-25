A Prior Lake native who is serving in the U.S. Navy is stationed at a helicopter squadron in San Diego that flies the newest and most technologically-advanced helicopters.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Connor Springer, who joined the Navy three years ago, serves as an information systems technician at Naval Air Station North Island, the Navy Office of Community Outreach said in a news release.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to make my family proud,” Springer said. “I was also seeking a stable financial future.”
Springer attended Prior Lake High School and graduated in 2017. He finds the values in Prior Lake similar to those needed to succeed in the military, the news release said.
“Having a strong work ethic will take you far,” Springer said. “If you apply it to everything you do, you will always be successful.”
Springer serves with the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron, a San Diego-based squadron that operates the Navy’s MH-60S Seahawk helicopter.
The MH-60S Seahawk missions include anti-surface warfare, combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and other assignments. Each helicopter is nearly 65 feet in length and weighs up to 23,500 pounds; they can travel over 200 miles-per-hour.
“My biggest accomplishment to date was going on back-to-back deployments,” Springer said. “It required a high level of commitment and dedication to the mission.”
He added: “Serving in the Navy provides a sense of personal pride. It’s about having pride for both my family and my community.”