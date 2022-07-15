Prior Lake physician Wayne Liebhard recently released a book, “Walking The Tightrope: Trusting Your Life To Telemedicine,” which looks at the telemedicine trend and encourages patients to examine the expanded use of virtual visits that took off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liebhard, a graduate of St. John’s University in Collegeville and the University of Minnesota Medical School, has worked in family medicine and urgent care. He recently sat down with the Prior Lake American to discuss his book.
The following conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity:
Prior Lake American: What is the book about?
Wayne Liebhard: The book really is a call out to everyone to critically examine the expanded use of telemedicine that was promoted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Undeniably, telemedicine has a definite place in the current delivery of medical care. In fact, in some instances, and some circumstances, it is the best available modality through which to access certain kinds of care. There is no doubt that, in remote areas, or in small hospitals without immediate access to specialty care, telemedicine can be a godsend as a conduit to that specialty care. There are also certain services (such as diabetic consults or mental health visits) that, while still best delivered by face-to-face visits, can be reasonably achieved through telemedicine consults when circumstances demand.
The issue, and the risk, here is when telemedicine services get promoted to treat evaluate and to treat acute medical conditions of a complexity that are best and most safely evaluated in a face-to-face office visit. Overall, for telemedicine to be used safely and appropriately — physicians, along with their patients, need to be the ones who decide if, when, and how it is used.
PLA: Why did you write it?
WL: First, I’m not anti-corporate, anti-management, or against any ethical means by which to deliver high-quality medical care at a reasonable cost. I’d just like to see all of us stay safe when we access medical care. When you live near and interact with the people you treat, as I have for over 35 years, your concern for their safety and our oath to “do no harm” gets vigilant on a personal level. This book provides the answers to the questions patients have (and should have) about telemedicine and provides a safe path forward for their care.
Second, large corporate medical entities get to call the shots these days, with somewhere close to 80% of physicians now being employed by corporations, hospitals, or large healthcare entities. I’m not saying you shouldn’t trust your doctor, I’m saying that now — more than ever — you should establish a relationship with a doctor you trust. Hopefully the doctor you interact with will outline for you the limitations of telemedicine that may apply to your specific encounter (if you choose to utilize a telemedicine platform).
Third, physicians have a moral and ethical duty to provide medical care to their patients that is safe and appropriate — despite outside pressures. We take an oath that affirms this. Someone needs to sound the alarm when a type of care is being promoted that — if used improperly — may not always be safe, and that is the reason the book was written.
PLA: Would you say people could use telemedicine if it is their preference?
WL: Undeniably, telemedicine has a definite place in the current delivery of medical care. These days, the lure of convenience for everything, including medical care, is very strong. I’m afraid we are all becoming complacent to the point where we believe that any good or service in America is somehow overseen and regulated. The same applies to telemedicine. Just because it is now being offered to evaluate almost anything, doesn’t mean that it is safe to evaluate and treat almost anything. Consumers of medical care today need to take an active role in their care by becoming well informed on the method or methods of care they seek, and this book provides the information they need regarding the use of telemedicine.
PLA: What kind of medicine do you practice?
WL: For almost 20 years, I worked in family practice clinics, delivered babies, did hospital work and a full range family medicine. Since then, and for almost as long, I have worked in urgent care clinics, doing acute care medicine.