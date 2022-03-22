The Prior Lake Players Community Theatre will present "Monty Python's Spamalot" at the end of April.
Based on the the classic film comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," "Monty Python's Spamalot" re-tells the legend of King Arthur and his knights of the Round Table, and features showgirls, cows, killer rabbits and French people.
Show dates are April 21-24 and April 29-May 1. Shows on Thursday, Friday or Saturday begin at 7 p.m. while shows on Sunday begin at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18 in advance for general admission and $20 at the door.
For more information about the show, to view the cast list and purchase tickets, visit the website at https://plplayers.org/show/spamalot/?mc_cid=36ed6878bb&mc_eid=e5e1ce60e3