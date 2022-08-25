The Prior Lake Players will be holding open auditions for its fall 2022 production of Agatha Christie’s "The Mousetrap."
The auditions will take place Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Thursday, Sept. 8, from 7-8:30 p.m. both evenings at Twin Oaks Middle School, 15860 Fish Point Road S.E., Prior Lake.
Roles are available for adults -- five men and three women. Auditions will be first come, first served; no appointments are needed.
Performances of "The Mousetrap" will be held Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Twin Oaks Middle School. The play will be directed by Melissa Cummings. More details are available on the Prior Lake Players’ website at www.plplayers.org.
"The Mousetrap," based on Christie’s short story and radio play "Three Blind Mice," takes place at Monkswell Manor in England, where several guests and their hosts become trapped during a snowstorm while a murderer is on the loose.