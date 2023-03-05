Prior Lake police were called to Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel on Friday after a man pointed a gun at security personnel, according to police.
The incident occurred at 4:02 p.m. after security reported that a man in the hotel pointed a gun at them.
According to a press release from the police department, upon arrival, the man was located in the parking lot and police were able to take him into custody.
The 39-year-old was in possession of a loaded handgun and has been booked into Scott County jail. Charges are being reviewed and will be determined by the Scott County Attorney’s office.