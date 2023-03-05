Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake.

 Photo by Jacqueline Devine

Prior Lake police were called to Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel on Friday after a man pointed a gun at security personnel, according to police.

The incident occurred at 4:02 p.m. after security reported that a man in the hotel pointed a gun at them.

According to a press release from the police department, upon arrival, the man was located in the parking lot and police were able to take him into custody.

The 39-year-old was in possession of a loaded handgun and has been booked into Scott County jail. Charges are being reviewed and will be determined by the Scott County Attorney’s office.

Tags

Events