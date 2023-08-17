The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 1-15 The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Aug. 1: Police received a crash report involving a 50-year-old Prior Lake man and a 24-year-old Savage woman at 3:03 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and Candy Cove Trail. Injuries were reported. State Patrol handled the incident.
Aug. 5: Police received a crash report involving two drivers at 5:34 p.m. at the intersection of Duluth Avenue and Anna Trail. A 44 year-old Minneapolis woman collided with a 20-year-old Webster woman. Injuries were reported.
WARRANT
Aug. 1: A 45-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for a felony Hubbard County warrant for fifth-degree drugs and a gross misdemeanor Clearwater County warrant for failure to appear third-degree DWI at 5:07 p.m. at Lakeridge Apartments.
Aug. 5: A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a felony Dakota County warrant for first-degree possession at 8:34 p.m. at Brooksville Apartments.
THEFT
Aug. 1: A 30-year-old St. Paul woman was cited for a misdemeanor theft of motor fuel from retailer, misdemeanor driving without a valid license, and petty misdemeanor expired registration/number of plates required at 7:04 p.m. at Dakota Convenience 1.
Aug. 3: Police received a report of a package stolen valued at $300 at 1:09 p.m. at the 14000 block of McKenna Road.
Aug. 4: Police received a report of a stolen long board valued at $200 at 3:24 p.m. at the 16000 block of Lakeside Avenue.
Aug. 11: Police received a report of theft of firewood valued at $500 at 11:02 a.m. at the 14000 block of Estate Avenue.
Aug. 12: Police received a report of a laptop and bag left on the trunk of a vehicle at 2:46 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino. Security checked the area where the bag fell off and it was not recovered. Value of laptop and bag $550.
Aug. 12: Police received a report of theft of a slot ticket valued at $282 at 6:45 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 14: Police received a reported theft of a wallet and $565 in cash at 8:27 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino. Victim did not wish to pursue charges. Exceptionally Cleared.
DWI
Aug. 2: A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree DUI at 12:47 a.m. at Cardinal Ridge Park and Cardinal Ridge Trail.
Aug. 2: A 33-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for third-degree DUI at 10:22 p.m. at Kwik Trip at Fish Point Road.
Aug. 5: A 34-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, and gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI 1 aggravating factor at 8:54 a.m. at the Holiday on the 16000 block of Duluth Avenue.
Aug. 14: A 21-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, blood alcohol concentration .10, and open bottle after he crashed into a parked unoccupied vehicle at 6 p.m. at Coachman Lane and Bridle Ridge Trail.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 3: An 18-year-old Duluth woman was arrested on a felony flee police in motor vehicle warrant out of St Louis warrant at 1:35 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.
DISTURBANCE
Aug. 5: A 57-year-old Rosemount man was cited for disorderly conduct at 6:10 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.
DRUGS
Aug. 11: Mystic Lake Casino security found possible narcotics, a substance which officers later were able to verify was a male sexual enhancement supplement at 4:24 a.m. at Little Six Casino.
ASSAULT
Aug. 13: A 39-year-old Onalaska man was arrested for domestic assault causing fear at 2:17 a.m. at Mystic Lake Hotel.
MOTOR VEHICLE
Aug. 13: A 34-year-old Faribault man was arrested for receiving stolen property and check forgery-possess with intent to defraud at 3:28 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.