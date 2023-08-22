The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 15-22. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Aug. 15: A 19-year-old Jordan man hit a pedestrian while driving southbound on Evanston Avenue and Dakota Street at 6:19 p.m. Injuries were reported.
Aug. 19: A 57-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for reckless driving at 10:36 p.m. at Mystic Lake Hotel.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 16: Police received a report of tires slashed on a motorcycle at 8:54 a.m. at Courtwood Village Condominiums, unknown value of damage. Suspect possibly known.
THEFT
Aug. 16: A 68-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for misdemeanor theft at 4:02 p.m. at Dakota Convenience 1.
Aug. 16: Police received a reported theft of a John Deere lawn mower valued at $3,000 at 6:38 p.m. at Ace Hardware on Duluth Avenue.
Aug. 17: Police received a report of theft of a Polaris roadside assistance bag valued at $50, that was later recovered and damage to passenger seat, unknown value, at 7:16 a.m. at the 14000 block of Bluebird Trail.
Aug. 18: Police received a reported theft of a handicap place card at 5:45 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 19: Police received a reported theft of an Advil bottle and an old vehicle registration tag valued at $12 at 7:33 a.m. at the 15000 block of Appaloosa Trail.
Aug. 20: Police received a reported theft of a cell phone valued at $948 at 11:07 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 20: Police received a reported theft of a backpack, laptop, charger, and prescription glasses at 3:49 p.m. at the 14000 block of Castlegate Way. Total loss valued at $3,190.
WARRANT
Aug. 17: A 31-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant for failure to drive with due care at 4:03 p.m. at the intersection of Skuya Drive and Stemmer Ridge Road.
Aug. 18: A 25-year-old Saint Paul woman was arrested on a misdemeanor theft warrant out of Hennepin County at 7:58 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.
HARRASMENT
Aug. 18: Police received a report of civil harassment at 1:35 p.m. at Creekside Association on the 16000 block of Tranquility Court.
DRUGS
Aug. 18: A 27-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for a department of corrections warrant for second-degree burglary at 4:26 p.m. at Tiowakan Spiritual Center at the 14000 block of Prairiegrass Drive.
DISTURBANCE
Aug. 20: A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for disorderly conduct at 10 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.