The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 16-22. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WEAPONS
Aug. 17: A 23-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at 2:24 a.m. at the 3000 block of Willow Beach Street for felony dangerous weapons-reckless discharge of a firearm. A 25-year-old Lakeville woman was also arrested for felony dangerous weapons-reckless discharge of a firearm.
BURGLARY
Aug. 17: A 23-year-old Lakeville man was arrested at 3:35 p.m. at the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue for felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor domestic assault inflicting harm.
STOLEN PROPERTY
Aug. 16: A 72-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at 10:47 p.m. at the 2000 block of Mystic Lake Boulevard for felony receiving stolen property and a Nebraska detention of corrections warrant for failure to appear and second-degree parole violation.
Aug. 21: A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at 1:14 a.m. at the intersection of Mystic Lake Drive and Wilds Parkway for felony receiving stolen property and driving after cancellation.
DWI
Aug. 22: A 25-year-old Salem man was arrested at 1:35 a.m. at the 2000 block of Mystic Lake Boulevard for third-degree DWI one aggravating factor, blood alcohol concentration .17.