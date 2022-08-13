The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 2-Aug. 9. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DWI
Aug. 2: A 55-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested at 1:04 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 42 for second-degree DWI-two or more aggravating factors, blood alcohol concentration of .20 and improper change of course.
Aug. 3: A 29-year-old Blaine man was arrested at 2:01 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 16 for third-degree DWI refusal to test, fourth-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence, and fail to stop at red semaphore.
BOMB THREAT
Aug. 2: A 17-year-old Prior Lake boy was arrested at 9:05 a.m. at the Prior Lake Police Department for felony threats of violence with explosives.
DRUGS
Aug. 3: Police received a report of subject using narcotics at 5:38 a.m. at Dakota Convenience 1 on the 15000 block of Mystic Lake Drive. He denied narcotics use and consented to a search. Nothing illegal found.
ACCIDENT
Aug. 3: Police received a crash report at 1:22 p.m. at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and 140th St. involving three vehicles. An 80-year-old Prior Lake woman and a 23-year-old Prior Lake man collided at the intersection of County Road 42 and Eagle Creek Avenue. A 65-year-old Pepin, Wisconsin, man was stopped at the intersection and was struck by the vehicles after the collision. Injuries were reported.
THEFT
Aug. 3: Police received a theft of a catalytic converter valued at $1,500.00 at 7:38 p.m. at the 5000 block of Luther Road.
Aug. 6: Police received a theft by swindle report at 2:53 p.m. at the Prior Lake Police Department with a loss of $2,000.00
Aug. 8: Police received a theft report of catalytic converter and sensor valued at $4,400.00 at 10:33 a.m. at McKenna Crossing and the 13000 block of Shepherds Path.
Aug. 9: Police received a theft report of a spring rocker valued at $1,200.00 at 7:15 a.m. at Sand Point Park.
DANCO
Aug. 7: A 48-year-old Mankato man was arrested at 9:05 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for a gross misdemeanor DANCO violate order for protection, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a gross misdemeanor Renville County warrant for controlled substance DWI.