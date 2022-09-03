The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 23-29. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
THEFT
Aug. 24: Police received a report of theft of wallet at 10:14 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino valued at $460.00.
Aug. 27: Police received a report of theft of $500 at 7:19 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 28: Police received a report of theft of $1,500 at 2:22 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
Aug. 26: A 50-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested at 2:52 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for a misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant for DWI and a misdemeanor Ramsey County warrant for damage to property.
DRUGS
Aug. 26: A 25-year-old Mounds View man was arrested at 8:34 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for three counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.
Aug. 26: A 40-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was arrested at 1:07 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for third-degree possession of a controlled substance. A 33-year-old Moorhead woman was also arrested for a Clay and Rice County warrant.
DWI
Aug. 26: A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested at 8: 59 p.m. at the intersection of Mystic Lake Drive and Flandreau Trail for third-degree refusal and fourth-degree DWI.
Aug. 27: A 59-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lyons and Franklin for second-degree DWI-two or more aggravating factors with a blood alcohol concentration of .19.
Aug. 28: A 23-year-old Mankato man was arrested at 5 p.m. at the intersection of CR 21 and Duluth for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal, failure to drive in a single lane.
TRESPASS
Aug. 27: A 31-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested at 6:50 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for a Scott County Warrant for trespassing and giving peace officer a false name.
ACCIDENT
Aug. 27: Police received a report of a one vehicle accident at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Duluth Avenue and Highway 13. Driver collided with an electrical pole. No injuries were reported.
ASSAULT
Aug. 29: A 33-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at 9:50 p.m. at Pike Lake Marsh Apartments for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.