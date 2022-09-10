The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 30-Sept. 6. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Aug. 31: A 46-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at 12 p.m. at the 16000 block of Park Avenue for domestic assault.
Sept. 5: A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited at 12 a.m. at 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and two Hennepin County warrants.
DWI
Sept. 1: A 74-year-old Minot, North Dakota, woman was arrested at 8:44 p.m. at 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. for fourth-degree DWI.
Sept. 4: A 40-year-old Lakeville man was arrested at 2:45 a.m. at 82 and Foxtail for second-degree DWI-two or more aggravating factors, blood alcohol concentration .22, driving after cancellation and failure to drive in a single lane.
PROTECTION ORDER
Sept. 2: A 47-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at 9:33 p.m. at the 16000 block of Wren CT. for a misdemeanor violating an order for protection.
BURGALRY
Sept. 4: A 46-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at 7:34 p.m. at the 4000 block of Dakota St. for second-degree burglary.