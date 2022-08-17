The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 9-16. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
OBSTRUCTING
Aug. 9: A 37-year-old Michigan City man was arrested at 11:37 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for violating a domestic abuse no contact order. A 39-year-old St. Cloud woman was also cited for expired registration.
BURGLARY
Aug. 10: Police received a report of burglary and graffiti at 7:37 a.m. at Twin Oaks Middle School. Reported damage and cost of repairs valued at $515.
WARRANT
Aug. 10: A 24-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at 8:24 a.m. at Little Six Casino for multiple warrants including two misdemeanor Scott County warrants for trespass, one Hennepin County gross misdemeanor warrant for DWI and an Anoka County misdemeanor warrant for dishonored check.
Aug. 10: A 32-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at 9:22 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for three felony Anoka County warrants for mail theft and a felony Dakota County warrant for fifth-degree possession.
DRUGS
Aug. 11: A 23-year-old Anoka woman was cited at 7:03 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation.
Aug. 13: A 24-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited at 8:08 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 15: Police received a report of suspected drugs at 4:22 p.m. found in a garage at the 16000 block of Wren CT. Subjects were advised.
ACCIDENT
Aug. 11: Police received a report of a two vehicle collision with injuries at 1:08 p.m. at the 14000 block of Aspen Avenue.
FRAUD
Aug. 12: Police received a report of a fake ID at the bar at Mystic Lake Casino at 9:56 p.m. The man ran from security and departed before contact was made.
ASSAULT
Aug. 13: A 49-year-old Eagle Lake man was arrested at 11:44 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and a Scott County warrant for felony first-degree damage to property.