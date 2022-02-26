The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 12-15. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Feb. 12: Police received reports of an accident on Highway 13. Report handled by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Feb. 13: A 25-year-old Bloomington man slid into landscape rocks at 16000 block of Park Avenue.
Feb. 13: Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the parking lot at Mystic Lake Casino.
Feb. 14: Police received a report of a single car accident involving a rollover crash at Stemmer Ridge Road and Shoreline Boulevard.
Feb. 14: A 57-year old Jordan woman, a 59-year-old Prior Lake man and an unidentified driver collided in the parking lot of Prior Lake Pet Hospital.
THEFT
Feb. 13: A 33-year-old Benson man stole a dozen roses and later tried to return them for a refund at Dakota Convenience 1. He agreed to pay restitution in full and was not cited. He was arrested for a Ramsey County gross misdemeanor warrant for property damage.
DWI
Feb. 12: A 27-year-old Richfield man was arrested for third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.28 , a fourth-degree damage to property and open bottle at Wren Court and Crossandra Street.
Feb. 13: A 42-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.32.