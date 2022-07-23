The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 12-19. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
THEFT
July 12: Police received a report of theft at about 12:19 p.m. of a tomato plant and pot valued at $50 at the 4000 block of Quaker Trail.
OBSTRUCTING July 12: An 18-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at about 5:31 p.m. for a misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order at the 3000 block of 170th Street.
ACCIDENT
July 12: Police received a report of a crash at about 7:22 p.m. involving a vehicle and a bicycle at the intersection of Fremont Avenue N.W. and 154th St. N.W. A 21-year-old Prior Lake woman hit a bicycle rider. Injuries were reported.
DRUGS
July 13: A 31-year-old Mankato man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at about 1:48 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.
July 17: Police received a report of a subject at about 8:53 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino who possibly had drug paraphernalia. Subject was warned about marijuana, which was destroyed.
WARRANTS
July 14: Police arrested two people for warrants at about 1:32 p.m. at the intersection of Tokaheya Circle and Skuya Drive. A 32-year-old Elko man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant for failure to appear for check fraud. A 32-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested for four Dakota County warrants, including misdemeanor fifth-degree assault, misdemeanor for driving after revocation, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor trespass, misdemeanor Chisago County warrant for DAR and failure to appear, and a Washington County gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession and failure to appear.
July 17: A 23-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at about 11:49 a.m. at the 2000 block of Mniowe Trail for an alcohol, tobacco and firearm warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
VEHICLE THEFT
July 15: Police arrested two men for multiple charges and warrants that included a stolen vehicle at about 11:32 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino. A 28-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for felony receiving stolen property. A 41- year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for a Clay County warrant for failure to appear, a Carver County warrant for failure to appear, a department of corrections warrant for failure to appear, a Scott County warrant felony warrant for receiving stolen property.
ASSAULT
July 16: A 31-year-old Burnsville man was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. at the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue for misdemeanor domestic assault causing fear.