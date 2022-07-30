The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 19-26. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Jan. 19: A 46-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at about 12:02 p.m. at the 5000 block of 150th Street for gross misdemeanor domestic assault-inflicting harm and gross misdemeanor domestic assault-causing fear.
July 21: A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was cited at about 8:29 p.m. at Lake Ridge Apartments for misdemeanor domestic assault-inflicting harm, fourth-degree criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor theft.
July 24: A 38-year-old Prior Lake man was cited at about 1:52 a.m. at the 14000 block of Prairiegrass Drive for fifth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault-inflicting harm.
THEFT
July 21: Police received a report of theft at about 12 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino of a slot ticket valued at $1,814.75.
July 21: Police received a report of theft at about 8:35 a.m. on the 13000 block of Crownline Drive of a catalytic converter valued at $1,000.
DWI
July 23: A 55-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested at about 12 a.m. at the intersection of Hergott Memorial DR and Tintaocanku for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI-refusal to test, drivers license restriction alcohol/controlled substance, unreasonable acceleration.
July 23: A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at about 3:21 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 42 and McKenna for third-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and failure to drive with due care.
July 24: A 55-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at about 1:22 a.m. at the intersection of Mystic Lake Blvd. and Valley View Road for third-degree DWI.
STOLEN VEHICLE
July 23: A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at 8:48 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for felony receiving stolen property.
ACCIDENT
July 23: Police received a report of an ATV accident at about 9:11 p.m. at Motocross Track on the 1300 block of Mystic Lake Drive. Handled by Shakopee Police Department. Injuries unknown.