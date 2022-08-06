The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 26-Aug. 2. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
July 27: Mystic Lake Security turned in 14 oxycodone pills that were located on their property at about 12:43 a.m. No suspects. The pills were placed into evidence to be destroyed.
July 27: Police were dispatched to a drug information report at about 3:12 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino. Mystic Lake security reported that individuals were seen on the gaming floor snorting an unknown substance. Officer viewed surveillance and were unable to substantiate the claims. Security later excluded the subjects without incident or officers assistance.
July 27: Police received a report of possible drug activity at about 1:46 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino. Subject was observed on camera smoking from a pipe. Subject was approached and found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe and a small amount of marijuana. Both the pipe and marijuana were later discarded.
DOMESTIC
July 29: A 38-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested at about 11:57 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for a felony Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) violation.
STOLEN PROPERTY
July 30: A 33-year-old Bethel man was arrested at about 10:58 a.m. at the 5000 block of Cedarwood Street for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Ramsey County warrant.
DWI
July 30: A 35-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested at about 6:23 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for second-degree DWI.
Aug. 2: A 55-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested at about 1:04 a.m. at the intersection of HWY 21 and HWY 42 for second-degree DWI-two or more aggravating factors, blood alcohol concentration of .20 and improper change of course.
ASSAULT
July 31: A 44-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at about 2:33 a.m. at the 17000 block of Wilderness Trail for domestic assault.
July 31: A 32-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at about 4:44 a.m. at the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue for domestic assault by strangulation and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.