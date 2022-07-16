The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 5-12. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FRAUD:
July 6: Police received a report of receiving a fraudulent check at 2:44 p.m. at the 16000 block of Lakeside Avenue regarding the selling of an item on Craigslist.
WARRANT:
July 6: A 37-year-old Motley man was arrested at 5:31 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for a Todd County warrant for failure to appear.
LIQUOR VIOLATION:
July 7: A 20-year-old Columbia Heights woman was cited at 12:34 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for underage consumption.
DRUGS:
July 8: A 40-year-old Coon Rapids woman was arrested at 2:16 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for an Anoka County warrant for failure to appear for fifth-degree possession.
July 8: Police responded to a call at 7:02 p.m. at the 14000 block of Wilds Pathway for men possibly smoking marijuana. Officer did not observe any smell of marijuana.
DWI:
July 8: A 26-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at 4:51 p.m. at Sand Point Beach for fourth-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence; third degree DWI, refusal to test; and open bottle.
TRAFFIC:
July 12: A 56-year-old Shakopee man was arrested at 12:34 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for a Carver County warrant for failure to appear for theft and was cited for driving after suspension.