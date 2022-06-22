The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 14 - 21. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WARRANTS
June 15: A 35 year-old Green Bay, WI, man was arrested for two Scott County warrants at Mystic Lake Casino.
June 16: A 37 year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for an Anoka County warrant for drugs at Mystic Lake Casino.
June 18: A 41 year-old Saint Paul man was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant of fifth-degree assault and fourth-degree property damage at the intersection of 83 and Wilds Path.
DRUGS
June 17: A reporting party reported a man possibly smoking marijuana by the volleyball courts at Sand Point Beach. Police searched the area and was unable to locate any man.
June 19: Mystic Lake Casino reported two men were snorting drugs inside a vehicle. The men entered the casino and security approached. The men were snorting candy and Mystic Lake Casino no longer needed assistance.
OBSTRUCTING
June 17: A 26 year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a felony Polk County, WI, warrant and formal charges of gross misdemeanor resisting with force and fleeing on foot at Little Six Casino.
DWI
June 18: A 27 year-old Hastings woman was arrested for a second-degree DWI , refusal, third-degree DWI and driving after revocation at the intersection of Mystic Lake Drive and Dakota Parkway.