The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 28 — July 5. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
THEFT
June 28: Police received a report of theft of dog kennels valued at $4,000 at Prior Lake Pet Hospital.
June 28: Police received a report of theft of a cell phone valued at $1,099 at Mystic Lake Casino.
ASSAULT June 30: A 36-year-old Rochester man was cited for fifth-degree assault inflicting harm at Little Six Casino.
ACCIDENT June 30: Police received a crash report involving multiple vehicles including a motorcycle at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Lakeside Avenue. A 17-year-old Prior Lake boy collided with a 61-year-old Prior Lake man who was riding a motorcycle at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue SE and Lakeside Avenue SE. A 16 year-old Prior Lake girl then collided with the motorcycle as she was traveling in the southbound lane of Eagle Creek Avenue SE. Injuries were reported.
DWI July 1: A 47-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, blood alcohol concentration of .12 at Tower Street Apartments.
July 2: A 25-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for second degree DWI, blood alcohol concentration of .18, open bottle, and failure to drive in a single lane at Kwik Trip located at the 16000 block of Fish Point.
July 2: A 60-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI — one aggravating factor — blood alcohol concentration of .16, driving after suspension, and failure to drive in a single lane at Hwy 21 and West.
DRUGS July 4: A subject was observed smoking an unknown substance off of tin foil. Subject was advised to depart property and departed as a passenger in a vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino.
July 5: A 31-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at Mystic Lake Casino.