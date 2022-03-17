The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 8-15. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
THEFTMarch 8: Police received a report of the theft of vehicle registration tabs at Stonegate Commons. Original value of tabs $351 and of replacement tabs $12.50.
March 8: Police received a report of the theft of $259.84 at Little Six Casino. Officer contacted suspect, who paid back money in full. No charges.
March 9: Police received a report of a suspect that cashed out a slot ticket at Mystic Lake Casino, paid partial restitution at the time, and agreed to come and pay back full restitution valued at $283.20. Full restitution was paid. No charges.
March 10: Police received a report of a garage burglary at Bluff Heights Apartments. Theft of items valued at $437.00.
March 11: Police received a reported theft of a catalytic converter valued at $1,500.00 at Olson Dental.
March 12: Police received a report of the theft of a slot ticket valued over $900 at Mystic Lake Casino.
March 14: Police received a report of the theft of a slot ticket valued at $428.10 at Mystic Lake Casino.
March 15: Police received a reported theft of a catalytic converter from an RV on the 15000 block of Dakota Trail.
LIQUOR VIOLATIONMarch 8: A 19-year-old Eagle Lake woman and a 19-year-old Eagle Lake man were cited for underage consumption at Mystic Lake Casino.
March 12: A 19-year-old Prior Lake woman was cited for underage consumption at the 16000 block of Timber Crest Drive.
March 12: An-18-year-old San Tan Valley, Arizona, man was cited for underage consumption at Mystic Lake Casino.
ACCIDENTMarch 9: Police received reports of a crash involving a 75-year-old Prior Lake man and a 48-year-old Prior Lake woman. The male driver collided with the female driver at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Carriage Hills Parkway. No injuries were reported.
ASSAULTMarch 10: Police received a report from a man who was slapped by a known male at Mystic Lake Casino. He did not want to pursue charges for assault.
March 10: A 41-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for domestic assault, inflicting bodily harm at Kestrel Village Apartments.
DWIMarch 12: A 28-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for second-degree DWI, refusal to test and two or more aggravating factors, and driving after revocation.
March 13: A 51-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI, blood alcohol concentration .13 and failure to drive in a single lane at Wilds Parkway N.W. and Fox Tail Trail N.W.
TRESPASSMarch 15: Police received reports of trespassing at the 2000 block of Mystic Lake Blvd. involving a 26-year-old Brooklyn Park man, a 58-year-old St. Paul woman and a 38-year-old Savage man.
WARRANTSMarch 15: A 44-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested at Water Tower Place Condos for a Crow Wing County warrant and a 32-year-old Elk River man was arrested for Renville, Sherburne, Stearns, Mille Lacs, Wright, and Scott County warrants.