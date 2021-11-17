The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 26-Nov. 2. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ACCIDENT
Oct. 26: Officers received a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and West Avenue. A vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Rosemount woman collided with a vehicle driven by a 73-year-old Minneapolis man when changing lanes.
Oct. 26: Officers received a report of a single-vehicle accident involving a deer at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Raspberry Ridge Road. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 27: Officers received a report of a crash involving a Prior Lake man and an Ellendale man at the roundabout of Eagle Creek Avenue and Arcadia Avenue. Both drivers collided in the roundabout. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 27: Officers received a report of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 13 and Candy Cove Trail. A vehicle driven by a 31-year-old New Prague man rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Savage man. A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Jordan boy then struck the second vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 27: Officers received a report of a crash at the intersection of 140th Street and Eagle Creek Avenue involving a 53-year-old Illinois man and a 45-year-old Prior Lake woman. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 27: Officers received a report of a vehicle striking a deer at the corner of Eagle Creek Avenue and Carriage Hills Parkway. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 28: Officers received a report of a crash at the intersection of Mystic Lake Boulevard and 154th Street involving a 17-year-old Shakopee girl and a 33-year-old Waconia man.
Oct. 28: Officers received a report of a crash at the intersection of 160th St. and Fish Point Road involving a 42-year-old Prior Lake woman and a 43-year-old Prior Lake woman. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 29: Officers received a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at the intersection on Kent Street involving a 73-year-old Burnsville woman and a 57-year-old Prior Lake man.
Oct. 30: Officers received a report of a crash at the intersection of 140th Street and Eagle Creek Avenue involving a 44-year-old Shakopee woman and a 49-year-old Hudson man. An injury was reported.
BURGLARY
Oct. 27: Officers received a report of subject entering a house through an unlocked door at the 2000 block of Waterfall Way, no theft or damage was reported.
CRIMES AGAINST FAMILIES
Oct. 28: A 35-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for a felony; deprive another of custodial parental rights at the intersection of Creekside Commons and the 16000 block of Tranquility Court.
DRUG
Oct. 27: A 39-year-old Farmington man was cited for possession of needles and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety on Fish Point Road.
Nov. 1: A 32-year-old Jordan woman was arrested for felony fifth-degree possession of cocaine, third-degree DWI, blood alcohol concentration of 0.17 at the intersection of Fish Point Road and Blind Lake Trail.
THEFT
Oct. 27: Carlson Hardware on Main Avenue reported shoplifting of an ice cream bar. No charges requested.
Oct. 29: Officers received a report of theft of a $608.70 cash ticket at Little Six Casino. Suspect repaid victim $528.70. Victim did not wish to pursue charges.
WARRANT
Oct. 26: A 33-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for an Anoka County warrant for second-degree assault at Mystic Lake Casino.
Oct. 30: A 35-year-old Stacy man was arrested on a felony warrant out of Scott County at the Prior Lake Police Department.
Oct. 31: A 34-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for warrants out of Scott County at Mystic Lake Hotel.
Nov. 1: A 31-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant for first-degree DWI and was cited for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and no insurance at Little Six Casino.