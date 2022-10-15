The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 4-11. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WARRANT
Oct. 4: A 47 year-old Shakopee man was arrested at 2:48 p.m. at the 3000 block of Pershing St. for a Scott County felony warrant for criminal vehicular homicide — operate vehicle with negligence-under influence controlled substance, and criminal vehicular homicide — operate vehicle any amount schedule one or two controlled substance.
Oct. 4: A 51 year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at 10:44 p.m. at Mystic Lake Hotel for a Hennepin County felony warrant, failure to appear.
Oct. 6: A 39 year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at 7:48 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino on a misdemeanor Anoka County warrant for failure to appear.
Oct. 7: A 38 year-old St. Cloud man was arrested at 5:34 a.m. at 42 Wilds Path for a Benton County gross misdemeanor warrant for driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety.
DRUGS
Oct. 5: A 30 year-old Bloomington man was cited at 12:59 a.m. at 21 Revere for possess or sell small amount of marijuana.
Oct. 9: A 36 year-old St. Paul man was arrested at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Crest and Cedarwood for a Ramsey County warrant for fifth-degree drugs, a Ramsey County warrant for third-degree DWI, and a Washington County warrant for driving after cancellation.
Oct. 9: A 25 year-old St. Paul man was arrested at 8:49 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for three counts of fifth-degree possession for methamphetamine, oxycodone, unknown pills, possession of firearm previous felony conviction, possession of ammunition — previous felony conviction, carry/possess pistol without permit, possess drug paraphernalia along with a felony Ramsey County warrant for receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of ammo/firearm, and carrying a firearm without a permit, a felony Hennepin County warrant for fifth-degree drugs, and a misdemeanor Stearns County warrant for fleeing on foot.
THEFT
Oct. 5: A 31 year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested at 4:16 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for misdemeanor Goodhue County warrant for trespass and drug paraphernalia, and cited for theft and trespass.
Oct. 8: Police received a report of theft at 10:46 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino of a slot ticket valued at $329.79.
Oct. 9: Police received a theft report of a slot ticket valued at $1,178 at 7:15 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino. Money was returned. Exceptionally cleared.
DWI
Oct. 6: A 68 year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at 7:23 p.m. at 13 Rustic for fourth-degree DWI, and traffic regulation failure to use designated lane.
LIQUOR VIOLATION
Oct. 8: A 20 year-old Saint Cloud man was cited at 2:51 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for alcohol underage consumption.
OBSTRUCTING
Oct. 9: A 24 year-old Mason City, Iowa, man was arrested at 1:38 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and gross misdemeanor obstructing legal process.
FRAUD
Oct. 11: A 29 year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested at 3:39 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for a felony Hennepin County warrant for financial credit card fraud.