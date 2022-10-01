The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 6-14. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
Sept. 7: A 24-year-old Northfield woman was arrested at 7:57 p.m. at Little Six Casino for a felony Rice County warrant for probation violation. A 22-year-old Faribault man was also arrested for a misdemeanor Mower County warrant.
Sept. 17: A 40-year-old Rush City man was cited at 2:17 a.m. at the intersection of Sioux Trail and Mystic Lake Drive for possession of hypodermic needles.
Sept. 17: A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at 7:22 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin and Lyons for felony fifth-degree possession methamphetamine, gross misdemeanor giving peace officer a false name of another person and other charges. A 40-year-old St. Paul man was also cited for driving after suspension.
BURGALRY
Sept. 7: A 41-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at 5:43 p.m. at the 17000 block of Deerfield Dr. for first-degree burglary and felony theft of property.
Sept. 12: Police received a report of a residential burglary at 7:26 p.m. in a garage at the 5000 block of Cedarwood St. and reported the theft valued at $400. No suspects.
ASSAULT
Sept. 7: A 31-year-old Lakeville man was arrested at 7:40 p.m. at the 16000 block of Timber Crest Dr. for misdemeanor domestic assault causing fear.
Sept. 15: A 36-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested at 8:25 p.m. at Kestrel Village Apartments for second-degree assault dangerous weapon, third-degree assault substantial bodily harm and felony domestic assault.
WARRANT
Sept. 7: A 22-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at 11:39 p.m. at the 2000 block of Eagles Cir. for 10 misdemeanor Hennepin County warrants.
Sept. 18: A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at 5:33 p.m. at 140th St. and Mystic Lake Drive for two Scott County warrants for fifth-degree possession, obstruction of the legal process and other charges.
ACCIDENT
Sept. 9: Police received a report at 9:02 p.m. of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 and Candy Cove Trail with injuries. Minnesota State Patrol responded.
DWI
Sept. 10: A 27-year-old Chaska man was arrested at 12:49 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for a second degree DWI-two or more aggravating factors, blood alcohol concentration of .16 and failure to stop at a red light.
Sept. 13: A 57-year-old Bay City man was arrested at 11:52 p.m. at the Mdewakanton Fire Department for third-degree DWI blood alcohol concentration of .18.
Sept. 15: A 21-year-old Eden Prairie woman was arrested at 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Park and Quebec for third-degree DWI-one aggravating factor, blood-alcohol concentration of .31, and failure to drive in single lane.
Sept. 16: A 29-year-old Savage man was arrested at 11:28 p.m. at 42nd and Boone for third-degree DWI aggravating factor and third-degree DWI .08 or more and was cited for stop sign violation.
Sept. 17: A 29-year-old Hudson man was cited at 11:05 p.m. at Highway 13 and Fairlawn for fourth-degree DWI, blood alcohol concentration .14, open bottle, speeding and failure to use designated lane.
Sept. 18: A 67-year-old Burnsville woman was cited at 10:32 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for fourth-degree DWI, blood alcohol concentration .15.
Sept. 21: Police received a crash report involving a 32-year-old Lonsdale man, an 18-year-old Prior Lake and an 18-year-old Lakeville woman with injuries in the intersection of 154th St. and Eagle Creek Ave.
Sept. 24: A 41-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at 12:31 a.m. at Duluth and Highway 13 for a gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process, misdemeanor DWI, and driving after suspension.
Sept. 26: A 34-year-old Milltown woman was arrested at 12:27 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for second-degree DWI refused to submit a chemical test, third-degree DWI driving while impaired with one aggravating factor, and other charges.
THEFT
Sept. 14: Police received a report of theft at 11:56 a.m. of a Kayak valued at $535 at Watzl’s Point Beach.
TAMPERING
Sept. 14: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was cited at 1:07 p.m. at the 5000 block of Credit River Road for motor vehicle tampering.
DANCO
Sept. 15: A 43-year-old Bloomington man was arrested at 6:49 p.m. at the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue for a misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact (DANCO) violation.