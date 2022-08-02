Prior Lake Police Chief Steve Frazer, who has served in that role since May 2019, announced his retirement and will step down at the end of the year, according to city officials.
“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as Chief of Police for this great city,” Frazer said. “I cannot express in words how proud I am to have had the opportunity to lead such an exceptional department and work with so many dedicated and professional officers and civilian employees to keep Prior Lake and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Communities safe.”
Before coming to Prior Lake, Frazer served for 23 years in various roles with the St. Paul Police Department. He started his career with the Roseville Police Department and spent time as chief deputy for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
“After more than 34 years in public service, it is time to look at the next chapter of my life,” he added. “I am not sure what will come next, but I look forward to new opportunities in public or community service.”
Under Frazer’s leadership, the Prior Lake Police Department implemented a personnel plan that brought the department to full staffing and improved morale, city officials said. Frazer restructured the department to ensure 24/7 front-line supervision, and he formalized officer training, including a focus on de-escalation. He has been instrumental in providing officers with the tools required to accomplish their duties, city officials said, and established two “beat officer’ positions at Mystic Lake Casino.
“Chief Frazier has made a lasting and positive impact in our community,” Mayor Kirt Briggs said. “His influence will stay with us for some time as his leadership has set us in a direction that will benefit the department, our city, our partners and citizens for many years to come.”
City Manager Jason Wedel expects to announce the search process for the next chief in the next couple of weeks.
“After several years of change and turnover in the police department, we have been blessed to have Frazer as our chief the past three years,” Wedel said. “He has brought stability and a positive culture to the department and that is something we look to continue. We are so grateful for all Frazer has done and we wish him the best in this next stage of his life.”